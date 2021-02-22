FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nomad Foods Limited Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.