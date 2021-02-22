General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of GE opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

