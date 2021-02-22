Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.21 ($117.90).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.