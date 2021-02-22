Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.25.

Globant stock opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

