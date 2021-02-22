Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Grifols has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.