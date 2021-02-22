Head-To-Head Review: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97%

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $107.07 million 92.26 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -270.08

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 2 2 7 0 2.45

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $217.17, suggesting a potential downside of 31.86%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Fiverr International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

