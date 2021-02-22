HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

