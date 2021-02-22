IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

