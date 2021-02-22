IFG Advisory LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 344,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $278.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

