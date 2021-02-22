Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.35 on Monday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.86.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.