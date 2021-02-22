Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,164 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

