Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 670.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $76.00 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

