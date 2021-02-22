Jennison Associates LLC Buys 5,711 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $179.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

