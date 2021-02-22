Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $351.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.