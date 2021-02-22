JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VINP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $19.40 on Monday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

