Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.50 million.Kirkland’s also updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of KIRK opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $373.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

