KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,096 shares of company stock worth $11,632,368. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

