Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (NYSE:KUKE) Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kuke Music’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $8.57 on Monday. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates in two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

