Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

