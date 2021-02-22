KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of ETR KWS opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.91. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 52-week high of €77.00 ($90.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

