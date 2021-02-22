Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.