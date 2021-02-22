Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $111.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

