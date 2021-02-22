Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $209.06 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

