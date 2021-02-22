Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.52.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Life Storage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

