LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

