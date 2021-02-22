Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Critical Analysis

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Lydall -19.34% -1.72% -0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Lydall $837.40 million 0.73 -$70.51 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.51%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Lydall.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Lydall on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, respiratory protection, and industrial processes. This segment also provides nonwoven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building product, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the dash insulators, cabin flooring, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, fuel tank, exhaust, tunnel, spare tire, engine compartment, outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

