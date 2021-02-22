Magnite (MGNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,387.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $7,573,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

