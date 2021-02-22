Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 477.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

