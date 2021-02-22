MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in MSCI by 47.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $432.97 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.92 and a 200-day moving average of $390.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

