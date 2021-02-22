National Bank Financial Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.55.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

