National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.13. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

