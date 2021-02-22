New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $66,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $57.97 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

