NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $69,146,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $248.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.22. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

