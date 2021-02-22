NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

