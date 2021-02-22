Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Raised to C$6.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OSK opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -53.21. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,742.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

