PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PBFX opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

