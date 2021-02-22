Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Pental’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Pental news, insider Charlie McLeish 636,205 shares of Pental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th.

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

