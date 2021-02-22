Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.00%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Logiq.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 2.60 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 50.42 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -222.70

Logiq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Volatility and Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Logiq on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

