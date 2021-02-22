Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PNW opened at $76.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.
