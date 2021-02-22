Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,634.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $9,393,307 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,651,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

