Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,918,774 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 820.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 9.53% of PacWest Bancorp worth $282,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

