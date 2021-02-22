Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 64,946 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $402,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 352,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

