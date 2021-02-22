Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $260,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $212.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $214.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.