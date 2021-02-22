PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.
PWR Company Profile
