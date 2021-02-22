Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

JEF opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

