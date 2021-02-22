Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

