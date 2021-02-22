Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.09.

Shares of TD opened at C$76.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.68. The company has a market cap of C$138.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.