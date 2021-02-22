Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.