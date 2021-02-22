Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

