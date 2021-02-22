Raymond James Boosts Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.85

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.74.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.