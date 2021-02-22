Raymond James Boosts Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.85

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.74.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

