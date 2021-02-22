Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit