Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
